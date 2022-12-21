Chandigarh MC F&CC meeting held

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday approved connecting the main water supply line to distribution lines at various locations in Dadumajra Colony at an estimated cost of ₹39 lakh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the finance panel chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon. it was also attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The panel also accorded approval to extend lease period of shops in Badheri, Buterla and Burail villages with from April 6, 2022, to April 5, 2027, with 50% increase on last payable monthly rent and 5% increase every year. Redeveloping the green belt adjoining the Sector 39 C&D community centre at an estimated cost of ₹30.58 lakh was also approved.