Chandigarh MC fetes cleanliness warriors on Gandhi Jayanti

The Chandigarh municipal corporation organised Swachh Utsav to mark Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas on Wednesday. During the event, which was held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, the MC honoured sanitation workers, Swachhata League youth champions, women self-help groups and other stakeholders for their contribution in the city’s cleanliness. Punjab governer Gulab Chand Kataria during Swachh Utsav at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, chief guest at the event, emphasised the invaluable contributions of the SafaiMitras and expressed deep appreciation for their honesty and dedication. He noted that cleanliness is next to godliness, a value espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, and that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to carry forward his legacy of sanitation. He urged everyone to work together to elevate Chandigarh’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan.

Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, secretary local bodies Mandip Singh Brar, acting municipal commissioner and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Sandhu, deputy mayor Rajinder Sharma and area councillor Yogesh Dhingra were also present during the event.

Dhalor expressed his gratitude toward the SafaiMitras and their families, commending their round-the-clock efforts to keep the city clean. He said that this year’s campaign, themed “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata” reflects the commitment to cleanliness as both an action and a habit ingrained in citizen’s lives.

The mayor highlighted that between September 17 and 30, cleanliness drives were conducted across 155 locations, including residential areas, commercial spaces, public toilets and apni mandis, ensuring that every part of the city reflected the spirit of Swachhata.

MC commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh commended the collaboration of all stakeholders, including SHGs, schools, NGOs, and citizens, who contributed to the success of the campaign.