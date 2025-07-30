Search
In Chandigarh, a police station gets a challan over its garbage

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 05:28 am IST

During an inspection, the MC team found that mixed waste was being improperly stacked within the premises of the police station in Sector 11

In a clear message that no one is above the law, the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Tuesday took strict action against the Sector 11 police station for violating the solid waste management rules, 2016.

During an inspection, the MC team found that mixed waste was being improperly stacked within the premises of the police station, in clear defiance of waste segregation norms.

As per the rules, it is mandatory for all institutions and households to segregate wet waste (organic/kitchen waste) and dry waste (plastic, paper, etc.) at the source before disposal.

Besides, 205 challans were issued to residents found handing over unsegregated waste to door-to-door collectors while 34 challans were issued to violators against littering.

This was part of a special challan drive in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said that non-compliance will not be tolerated, and such drives will now be conducted regularly across all sectors. “It is the responsibility of every resident to contribute towards a cleaner Chandigarh,” he stated. “Segregation at source is not a choice — it is the law.”

