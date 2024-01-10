Chandigarh MC House meet: Mayor under Opposition fire

During his last general house meeting as the mayor, Anup Gupta came under opposition fire over a volley of issues, including garbage, development and tariffs. During his last general house meeting as the mayor, Anup Gupta came under opposition fire over a volley of issues, including garbage, development and tariffs. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As soon as the House began, AAP councillors Ram Chander Yadav and Prem Lata slammed Gupta for lack of developmental works in the erstwhile villages. “The condition of Dhanas is getting worse day by day. Heaps of garbage can be seen lying on roads which are already in a bad shape,” said Yadav.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Prem Lata said, “People continued to get high water bills during your tenure. You did nothing for the poor. Your agendas were always ‘businessmen-friendly’.”

Congress councillor Gupreet Singh Gabi said, “Your tenure could have been better if you would had thought about the public, MC employees and poor. We had passed the resolution to cut sewerage cess from 30% to 10% but in your rule, UT decided to slash it to 25% and you did nothing.”

“No parking policy could be framed in your tenure and parking lots remain haphazard. We get dog-bite cases daily,” he added.

As the opposition continued to mount the attack, Gupta remained unfazed.

Agendas passed:

MC also passed other agendas, including installation of rooftop solar power plants at 103 MC buildings, procuring of 11 fire fighting vehicles, ₹98.76 lakh budget for Rose Festival to be held in February, and renovation of the Sector 25 Christian Cemetery.

It also gave a nod to give a vacant plot in Manimajra for construction of school, college and health centre. The House also approved hiring of 28 more sub-inspectors and 117 labourers in the enforcement wing, and a synthetic track at Garden of Shrubs, Sector 46.

To have Hindi, Punjabi as official languages

The house also passed the agenda to have Hindi and Punjabi as state languages of Chandigarh. The mayor said at present English is the official language, it should be Hindi and Punjabi. “Since we are celebrating 75 years of independence, we should fulfill the public’s demand of making Hindi and Punjabi as state languages. We also suggest UT administration to change Hindi and Punjabi as state languages to Hindi and Punjabi”, the agenda said.