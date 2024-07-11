Chandigarh: MC razes 15 illegal structures in Bapu Dham Colony

The city municipal corporation on Wednesday demolished 15 illegal structures built by the residents of Bapu Dham Colony along the green belt. MC teams removing encroachments at the Bapu Dham Colony on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/ht)

The move came as the residents failed to remove illegal structures over 20 feet wide street despite notices by the authorities. Because of the illegal structures the pathways and green spaces were obstructed. The structures, including nine permanent and six temporary constructions, were bulldozed. Building materials stacked irresponsibly along the road, footpath and open space, by the shopkeepers, were also cleared.

This initiative underscores the commitment of MC to maintain public spaces and ensure they remain accessible and free from unauthorized encroachments.