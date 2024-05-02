Chandigarh MC rolls out digital payments at 71 parking lots

To streamline parking management in the city and to earn additional revenue, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) from Wednesday introduced digital payments through QR code at 71 parking lots in the city. Chandigarh MC currently charges ₹ 7 for two-wheelers, ₹ 14 for four-wheelers (non-commercial). (HT photo)

Visitors can now pay the parking fee through QR code scanner at the parking lots being managed by MC in Sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 17, 20, 22, 26, 34, 35 and 43, Manimajra, and multiplexes.

The Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd will handle the collections, as MC aims to reduce any kind of leakages and ensure accuracy of revenue recorded through digital payments.

MC currently charges ₹7 for two-wheelers, ₹14 for four-wheelers (non-commercial), ₹28 for LCV/mini bus/service jeep/cab/taxi/three-wheeler and ₹70 for tourist buses/heavy commercial vehicles.

Chandigarh has 89 parking lots on around 5.22 lakh square metre area, which can house 16,030 equivalent car spaces (ECS).