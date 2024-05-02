 Chandigarh MC rolls out digital payments at 71 parking lots - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh MC rolls out digital payments at 71 parking lots

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 08:18 AM IST

To streamline parking management in the city and to earn additional revenue, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) from Wednesday introduced digital payments through QR code at 71 parking lots in the city.

Chandigarh MC currently charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 for two-wheelers, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 for four-wheelers (non-commercial). (HT photo)
Visitors can now pay the parking fee through QR code scanner at the parking lots being managed by MC in Sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 17, 20, 22, 26, 34, 35 and 43, Manimajra, and multiplexes.

The Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd will handle the collections, as MC aims to reduce any kind of leakages and ensure accuracy of revenue recorded through digital payments.

MC currently charges 7 for two-wheelers, 14 for four-wheelers (non-commercial), 28 for LCV/mini bus/service jeep/cab/taxi/three-wheeler and 70 for tourist buses/heavy commercial vehicles.

Chandigarh has 89 parking lots on around 5.22 lakh square metre area, which can house 16,030 equivalent car spaces (ECS).

Chandigarh MC rolls out digital payments at 71 parking lots
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
