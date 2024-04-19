 Chandigarh MC suspends two employees over sale of groundwater - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh MC suspends two employees over sale of groundwater

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Junior engineer (JE) Praveen Atri and metre reader Rajinder Singh were suspended, as officials believe that they were aware about the illegal extraction of groundwater

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday suspended two civic body employees after a private company was found selling groundwater to people illegally.

MC officials found that a private company was selling the extracted water at 600 per tanker in the city. (HT file)

Junior engineer (JE) Praveen Atri and metre reader Rajinder Singh were suspended, as officials believe that they were aware about the illegal extraction of groundwater.

In a complaint filed at the Sector-36 police station, MC alleged, “It was found that a private contractor was illegally extracting groundwater in Kajheri and selling it to people. Gurmeet Singh of Tiwana Water Tanker has made an illegal borewell in Kajheri and constructed a big underground tank. It is found that he is selling the extracted water at 600 per tanker in the city.”

“A DDR has been filed by the police,” an MC officer said.

