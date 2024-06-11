Chandigarh MC to auction agricultural land

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has planned to auction the agricultural land available in the village Chahar Taraf Burail, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher and Dadumajra, on an annual basis. Chandigarh’s newly elected MP Manish Tewari will not attend his first house meeting after elections. (HT file photo for representation)

The proposal will be tabled for approval in the general house meeting of the civic body scheduled for Tuesday.

In the proposal, the corporation officials said the land may be leased out on an annual basis for sowing crops, like flowers, vegetables, wheat, paddy, animal fodder, at a set reserve price. The committee of the civic body proposed reserve prices as per local prevailing rates, and said that ₹30,000 per acre per annum will be the reserved price for land in Chahar Taraf Burail; ₹25,000 per acre in Khuda Lahora, ₹35,000 per acre in Khuda Ali and ₹30,000 per acre in Dadumajra.

The MC is proposing that the lease shall be for a period of one year from the date of allotment which can be renewed for a maximum of five years, but the extension will be provided on an annual basis as per terms and conditions. The civic body is also proposing a rent enhancement of 10% per annum on the last paid rent of the previous year.

The proposal has already been approved by the finance and contract committee of the civic body in a meeting on June 7 where it was decided to table the agenda in the general house for final approval.

Plans to set up project management unit

The MC is also proposing to set up a project management unit to support planning and implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

As per officials, a project management unit with sector experts is required to provide direct assistance to the MC to ensure effective implementation and coordination of the programs. The scope of work of the unit will broadly include planning, design, and monitoring of projects, reforms, activities and components under the mission. The unit will include a team leader, a solid waste management expert, an air-quality expert, a drinking water supply and waste water expert, a capacity building expert and few other officials.

As per the officials, the desired 8-sector experts will incur a total cost of ₹6 crore for 2 years.

MC’s other agendas

With an aim to segregate mixed waste into dry and wet before processing, the corporation is planning to set up an automated municipal solid waste segregation plant at the Dadumajra dumping ground at a cost of ₹5.22 crore.

To address the persisting problems of waterlogging, inadequate parking and sitting space, deteriorated locker room, depressed pathways and haphazard landscaping at the Cremation Ground in Sector 25, the MC is planning its renovation at a cost of ₹7 crore.

Apart from these projects, the civic body also plans on making the Rose Garden, Sector 16, and Terraced Garden, Sector 33, disabled friendly. By spending ₹91 lakh for Rose Garden and ₹93 lakh for Terraced Garden, MC is working on making their entries wheelchair accessible by widening the existing pathways, constructing ramps with a gentle gradient and appropriate slope ratios to meet accessibility standards.

Tewari to miss the meeting

Chandigarh’s newly elected MP Manish Tewari will not attend his first house meeting after elections. “I haven’t sworn in as MP yet and hence, I can’t attend official meetings as of now,” Tewari said. The MP is an ex-officio member of the House and it’s vote plays a crucial role in the mayoral polls every year.