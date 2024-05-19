Chandigarh MC to initiate legal action against parking staff for tampering with slips

The municipal corporation has decided to approach the police to lodge an FIR against the parking attendants for tampering with parking slips and using erasable pen while issuing slips to commuters. It was noticed that another parking attendant, Uttam, deputed at the exit point of the market was allowing the vehicles without checking the parking slips. (HT File Photo/for representation only)

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra received a complaint by parking branch junior engineer (JE) against the parking attendant, Arjun, deputed at entry point of Sector 22 mobile market.

The site inspection was held around 4.30 pm on Thursday, when it was noticed that another parking attendant, Uttam, deputed at the exit point of the market, was allowing the vehicles without checking the parking slips, the JE added.

The accused was not destroying the issued parking slips, instead was putting the same in his pocket, said the JE. Following the complaint, the MC chief sought an FIR against the attendants. This comes after the issuance of detailed instructions by the MC chief which included car count of each parking lot and QR-code enabled digital payments.