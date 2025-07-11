Search
Chandigarh: Minerva Academy register 7-0 win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Minerva Academy FC entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Helsinki Cup 2025 being held in Finland, beating local club GrIFK 7-0. Earlier, Minerva had won all four matches in the group stage.

Minerva have played five matches, scored 31 goals, and still haven’t conceded a single one. (HT File)
GrIFK is a big club in Finland and is known for many good footballers. The club, known for technical discipline and strong grassroots system could not overpower Minerva. From the beginning of the match, Minerva took control of the game and kept the opposition team under pressure with fast speed and accurate passing.

Raj scored a brilliant hat-trick while Chetan scored a powerful goal. Yohenba showed individual skills and scored after a brilliant move. Rajesh and Reesan also scored goals to further strengthen the team’s victory.

Minerva have played five matches, scored 31 goals, and still haven’t conceded a single one. Their dominance in the group stage saw them finish at the top with 12 points, well ahead of Icelandic sides KR and Afturelding, and Finnish clubs HJK/2 and LoPa.

