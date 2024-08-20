Chandigarh: MP Tewari meets UT administrator, voices residents’ concerns

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari met the Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and congratulated him on assuming charge. MP Manish Tewari with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Kataria in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Tewari highlighted the issues faced by the city residents. The topmost issue was of share wise sale/transfer of property. On January 10, 2023, the Supreme Court had ruled that the first 30 Sectors of Chandigarh carried the heritage status of Le Corbusier zone and therefore conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments cannot be permitted in these sectors.

Tewari had promised during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections that he will resolve the issue and will ensure that share wise sale of property will be allowed in Chandigarh. The second issue raised by Tewari was regarding allowing need based changes in allotted/leased/sold/constructed/inhabited residential units of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

Recently, the Union ministry of home affairs had refused to allow need-based changes in dwelling units on the pattern of Delhi. This had caused a major setback to around 68,000 allottees of the CHB.

The third issue raised by Tewari was about the ownership rights to people living in rehabilitation colonies. Only last week, the UT administration had made it clear that there is no plan to give ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation houses (almost 35,000 in number).

Tewari also raised the issue of abolition of the revenue concept of Lal Dora as all 22 villages of Chandigarh are now part of Chandigarh municipal limits.

To a question raised by Manish Tewari in Parliament last month, the MHA had said Lal Dora cannot be extended in 22 villages as Chandigarh is strictly governed by the Master Plan-2031.