Chandigarh: Not just routes, Google Maps to show you speed limits too

Soon, motorists will be able to check speed limits for Chandigarh roads on Google Maps. The move is expected to benefit daily commuters, tourists, and delivery service providers. (HT File)

For this, the UT traffic police, in collaboration with Google India, are planning a comprehensive speed survey, covering Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Purv Marg, and other internal sector roads. Once completed, the data will be integrated with Google Maps to display accurate speed restrictions for each stretch.

“Displaying accurate speed limits on Google Maps will act as a gentle reminder for motorists to drive responsibly. This initiative will not only improve compliance with traffic rules but also help reduce accidents caused by speeding,” said a senior traffic police official.

Recently, Chandigarh traffic police, in association with Lepton Software and Google India, had carried out a speed-limit mapping project covering over 1,100 road segments. The survey revealed several discrepancies—of the 1,131 road links examined, 637 locations had mismatches between actual signboards and official records, 178 stretches had no speed signage at all, and 175 locations lacked specific boards for two-wheelers.

Under the updated plan, speed limits will now be standardised as 60 km/h for dual carriageways (roads with dividers), 50 km/h for single carriageways (without dividers), and 40 km/h on internal sector roads.

Acknowledging the inconsistencies, a traffic police official said, “A fresh survey will be conducted as the earlier data was outdated. We will reassess existing speed signboards and make necessary corrections. The revised and verified speed limits will then be reflected on Google Maps for public convenience.”

Recently, in an effort to rein in late-night speeding, the traffic police had deployed advanced laser speed meters, also known as LiDAR guns (light detection and ranging), a tool for accurately measuring the speed of moving vehicles, even in low-light conditions. Speed enforcement drives are being conducted daily between 10 pm and 1 am, focusing on key entry points to the city including Airport Light Point to Hallo Majra Light Point (incoming traffic), Sector 9/10 dividing road, and transport light point.