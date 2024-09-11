Chandigarh on alert after suspected grenade blast, suspects flee in autorickshaw

A suspected grenade blast occurred in Chandigarh on Wednesday near a house reportedly owned by a non-resident Indian (NRI). Panic gripped Sector 10 in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening after a suspected grenade blast occurred near house number 575, opposite a park.(HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three suspects arrive at the scene in an autorickshaw shortly before the blast. The explosion, which occurred around 6:15 pm, was loud enough to be heard over a kilometre away, according to local residents.

A 30-second CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the moment of the explosion, with the blast audible at the 14-second mark. The Chandigarh Police, alongside forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), arrived at the scene to collect evidence and determine the nature of the explosive device.

Authorities in neighbouring Mohali were put on high alert after receiving information that the suspects fled the scene in an autorickshaw, possibly heading towards their jurisdiction.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali issued an urgent message to field officers about the suspicious grenade blast, asking them to alert all checkpoints and patrol units.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates