Chandigarh: Photographer, uncle in net for stealing cameras worth 45 lakh

Over two weeks after costly cameras worth over ₹45 lakh were stolen from a photography office in Sector 30-B, police cracked the case with the arrest of part-time photographer and his uncle on Thursday. Accused Ankush Kumar, 29, and the recovered articles in the custody of Chandigarh Police on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified Ankush Kumar, 29, and his uncle Raman Uppal, 52, both residents of Telephone Colony, Samana, Patiala, Punjab. Stolen articles worth ₹45 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Police said Ankush worked as part-time photographer and used to visit the complainant. During his visits, he managed to make a duplicate key of the office and with the assistance of his uncle, stole the cameras. His uncle works as a private cook.

Police had launched a probe after complainant Mohit, a resident of Zirakpur, Mohali, had reported that thieves stole eight cameras, one drone camera, some camera lenses and other articles from his office “Red Veds Photography” in Sector 30-B on March 26.

Subsequently, a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Tried to sell stolen cameras near Sector-43 ISBT

On Thursday, police received information that the accused were roaming near the Sector 43 ISBT, looking for customers to sell the stolen cameras.

Police nabbed Raman from the spot, and recovered a camera, along with lens, from his possession. During further investigation, one more camera and two lenses were recovered on his instance.

Police then arrested Ankush, the main accused; and the remaining stolen case property, including one drone camera, one camera, along with lens, and a complete kit of three cameras, were recovered from his possession.