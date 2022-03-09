Chandigarh | PIB felicitates women in media
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) felicitated women journalists and media representatives at the UT State Guest House, Sector 6, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.
An interactive session was held on the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, which was also the theme for International Women’s Day, 2022. The women journalists said that while things were changing and gender roles were gradually equalising in urban areas, a lot remained to be done in rural areas.
PIB, Chandigarh, additional director general (ADG), Rajinder Chaudhry stressed on the need for “investigative journalism at grassroots level” to highlight women-centric issues, so that a change could be brought in society.
Ministry of health and family welfare senior regional director Dr Amarjit Kaur, who was the chief guest, said that legal provisions like the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, Medical Termination Of Pregnancy Act and other health care facilities had gone a long way in controlling the rate of female foeticide.
The media representatives felicitated were Ruchika Khanna (The Tribune), Sumesh Thakur (Dainik Jagran), Shivani (Red FM), Nanu Joginder Singh (Dainik Bhaskar), Veena Tiwari (Amar Ujala), Manisha Gangoti (Radio Mirchi), Swati Munjal (Chandigarh administration), Aakansha Saxena (DDK), Megha (Big FM), and Aishwarya Khosla (Hindustan Times).
