Chandigarh: Police arrest two aides of Happy Passia with explosives

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Chandigarh police sources revealed that the duo was intercepted during a late-night operation. A search led to the recovery of suspected RDX packed in a tiffin.

The crime branch of the UT police arrested two close aides of gangster Happy Passia on Thursday night, allegedly with explosive substances and illegal firearms. The arrests were made in Sector 39 near Ziri Mandi Chowk following a tip-off.

Happy Passia, who is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab police in at least 33 criminal cases, including 18 terror-related incidents, orchestrated most of the terror activities in the north Indian state during the period he was roaming free on the US soil.(PTI)
Police sources revealed that the duo was intercepted during a late-night operation, and a search led to the recovery of suspected RDX packed in a tiffin, along with detonators, pistols, and live cartridges.

The UT police were on high alert after intelligence agencies recently flagged a possible bomb attack by gangsters on a city police station.

A senior police officer said, “The explosive material recovered from the accused has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination. Only after the report is received can we confirm whether it is RDX.”

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive, potential targets, and whether more gang members are involved in the conspiracy.

Officials have withheld the names of the accused, citing ongoing investigations and added that further details will be released once the questioning concludes.

A statement issued by Chandigarh Police said: “Two gangsters related to Happy Pasia gang have been arrested with two pistols. They were carrying a bag and after preliminary investigation it appears that some suspicious material is inside the bag, which is being further examined. The present arrest or seizure is not related to ongoing situation.”

