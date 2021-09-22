Chandigarh Police arrests man for cycle theft, 19 bikes recovered

Chandigarh Police have arrested a cycle thief and recovered 19 bicycles worth of ₹4 lakh from him. The accused has been identified as Neemkanta, 40, a resident of Kansal village, Mohali. He works as a cook and waiter and is married and has a two-year-old son.

He was arrested on Sunday from the parking lot of Sector 9, Chandigarh, while riding a stolen cycle. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stolen cycles from various parks and hidden them in the jungle area of Kharar.

A case under Section 411 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 3 police station. He has three cases of theft registered against him at different police stations in city.