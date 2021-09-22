Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police arrests man for cycle theft, 19 bikes recovered
On being interrogated by Chandigarh Police, the man arrested for cycle theft revealed that he had stolen the bikes from various parks and hidden them in the jungle area of Kharar. (Getty Images)
Chandigarh Police arrests man for cycle theft, 19 bikes recovered

Chandigarh Police have arrested a resident of Mohali for cycle theft and recovered 19 bikes worth 4 lakh from him
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:01 AM IST

Chandigarh Police have arrested a cycle thief and recovered 19 bicycles worth of 4 lakh from him. The accused has been identified as Neemkanta, 40, a resident of Kansal village, Mohali. He works as a cook and waiter and is married and has a two-year-old son.

He was arrested on Sunday from the parking lot of Sector 9, Chandigarh, while riding a stolen cycle. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stolen cycles from various parks and hidden them in the jungle area of Kharar.

A case under Section 411 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 3 police station. He has three cases of theft registered against him at different police stations in city.

