Chandigarh Police bust ATM fraud gang, 69 cards recovered

The Chandigarh Police have dismantled a sophisticated ATM fraud racket that spanned multiple states, apprehending two key members of the gang. The accused, identified as Sudhir Kumar, 34, and Satish Kumar, 29, were captured by the District Crime Cell (DCC) while plotting to defraud unsuspecting ATM users in Dhanas, Chandigarh. During the operation, cops recovered 69 ATM cards of various banks, a Suzuki WagonR taxi utilised for their criminal activities, and ₹ 11,000 in cash.

Investigations have uncovered that the gang operated across at least 13 locations in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, including Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, Manimajra, Burail, Maloya, Daddumajra, Kajheri, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Panjab University, Nayagaon (Punjab), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

The accused specifically targeted elderly and illiterate ATM users, deceiving them into surrendering their ATM cards under the guise of providing assistance with withdrawals. They then memorised the PINs, exchanged the genuine cards with counterfeit ones, and proceeded to withdraw cash from a multitude of ATMs across diverse areas.

On February 21, a confidential informant tipped off the DCC about three individuals, including Sudhir Kumar and Satish Kumar, who were planning to defraud innocent citizens near an ATM at the Anganwadi Centre, Dhanas. Responding promptly, a police team executed a raid and apprehended the two suspects within a taxi.

According to police officials, both accused are habitual drug users who resorted to fraud to finance their drug addictions. Sudhir Kumar, a taxi driver, has two prior ATM fraud cases registered against him in Chandigarh and Yamunanagar. Satish Kumar has three fraud cases registered against him, including cases in Maloya, Sarangpur, and Sector 31. Both accused have been remanded to four-day police custody, and an extensive investigation is currently underway to identify any additional accomplices involved in the racket.