Chandigarh police constable found dead in car at Mata Mansa Devi Complex

A Chandigarh Police constable, identified as Sapna, was found dead in her car at Mata Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula on Tuesday evening. Police inspecting the car in which the Chandigarh police constable was found dead in car at Mata Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, Panchkula, on Tuesday evening. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to the police, there were no external injury marks on her body, and prima facie, no foul play is suspected. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

Her body was shifted to the Panchkula civil hospital for a postmortem examination. Officials said the car was found locked from the inside, prompting them to break the window to retrieve her body.

Sapna was posted in the CID wing of Chandigarh Police and was absent from duty on Tuesday. Police have informed her family and stated that the next course of action will be decided after speaking with them and receiving the postmortem report.