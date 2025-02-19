Chandigarh Police file supplementary challan against former AIG for son-in-law’s murder

{Son-in-law’s murder at court complex} Charges against former Punjab Police AIG Malvinder Singh Sidhu were not framed by the court. (HT)

The UT police on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the murder case of Harpreet Singh, who was shot dead by his father-in-law, former Punjab Police AIG Malvinder Singh Sidhu, at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, in August last year.

The police submitted the supplementary challan with the CFSL report and also results of DNA sampling. However, charges against the accused were not framed by the court that scheduled the next hearing for March 4.

The main chargesheet in the case was filed in October last year. On August 3, 2024, Sidhu had shot dead his son-in-law Harpreet Singh, a 2011-batch ICAS officer and then posted as controller of accounts, Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, New Delhi. He and Amitoj, Sidhu’s daughter, had got married on July 19, 2020.

The accused was arrested immediately on the spot and the pistol used in the crime was also recovered from him. According to police, the reason behind the murder was a family dispute as the divorce case of Harpreet with his wife was pending in court. On the day of the incident, Sidhu had arrived for a hearing on behalf of his daughter who was in Canada.