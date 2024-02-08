Chandigarh Police make 7th arrest in Sector-5 firing case

The Chandigarh Police made another arrest in the Sector-5 firing incident reported in the wee hours of January 19. The accused was identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession late Tuesday evening. This is the seventh arrest made by the police in the case as six accused were arrested earlier. Chandigarh police recovered one pistol and one live cartridge from the possession of accused Shubham Kumar Giri. (HT File Photo)

The accused are accomplices of gangster Goldy Brar and had fired at a businessman’s residence to threaten him to pay extortion amounting to ₹2 crore. Besides, police recovered one pistol and one live cartridge from the possession of accused Shubham Kumar Giri, who was earlier arrested in the case.

In a complaint to the police, businessman Kuldeep Singh had reported that at 4.14 am on January 19, some unknown persons fired at his residence in order to extort money from him. Later, on the same day, he received a call on WhatsApp from an international number and the caller demanded ₹2 crore from him.

During the course of investigation, a special investigating team (SIT) was constituted and seven accused were arrested.