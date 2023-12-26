Chandigarh Police nab seven proclaimed offenders

A total of seven proclaimed offenders/absconders were arrested by the proclaimed offender and summon staff of the Chandigarh Police. The accused in custody of police in Chandigarh. (HT)

A proclaimed offender (PO) identified as Sitender Kumar, a resident of Panchkula was arrested from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh in a case dating back to 2018 registered under the Excise Act.

PO Sandeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested in a case registered under the Excise Act against him in 2018. He was then arrested for carrying 119 boxes(12 bottles in each box) of liquor of different brands without licence.

In the third arrest, police nabbed a PO identified as Rahul Shah, a resident of village Burail, in a mobile phone theft case dating back to 2021.

In the fourth case, police arrested a PO identified as Amarjit Patel, presently residing at Jhugi near TDI City, Mohali, in a 2018 case of vehicle theft registered against him.

In the fifth case, police arrested Rohit Sharma, a resident of Amritsar, in a 2019 accident case.

In the sixth case, police arrested Latif Mohammad, a resident of Chandigarh, in a case registered in 2020 under the Public Premises (PP) Act for creating nuisance at a public place after consuming liquor.

Police also arrested Rahul Sharma, a resident of Mohali, in a cheque bounce case registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act.