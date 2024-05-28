 Chandigarh police register four separate cases of cheating - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh police register four separate cases of cheating

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2024 08:54 AM IST

In the first case, complainant Navneet Sama, resident of Dhanas, reported that in 2022, he was deceived into downloading a trading app via WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers. He was defrauded of a total amount of ₹14.7 lakh through online trading activities

Police have registered four cases of cheating with fraud, including online trading scam and jewellery sale fraud among others.

Police have registered four cases of cheating with fraud, including online trading scam and jewellery sale fraud among others. (iStock)
Police have registered four cases of cheating with fraud, including online trading scam and jewellery sale fraud among others. (iStock)

In the first case, complainant Navneet Sama, resident of Dhanas, reported that in 2022, he was deceived into downloading a trading app via WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers. He was defrauded of a total amount of 14.7 lakh through online trading activities. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber crime police station was registered. An investigation is underway.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the second case, Deepak Joshi of Industrial Area Phase-2 accused Nitesh Kochar, MD of M/s Ads World, of fraudulently transferring 10.5 lakh into his company account through RTGS for advertising hoardings at Chandigarh airport’s conveyor belts. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC was lodged at the Sector 31 police station.

In the third case, a New Delhi resident lodged a complaint against Prem Lal Middha Builders & Promoters Ltd of Sector 34 A for cheating her of 17.5 lakh in a flat deal. A case under Sections 406, 420, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

In the fourth case, Mohinder Singh of Sawan Jewellers, Sector 35 C, filed a complaint against Lakshay Gupta of Sector 23 D. Gupta allegedly took jewellery items for sale from Singh’s shop but neither sold the items nor returned them. A case under sections 408, 420, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh police register four separate cases of cheating
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On