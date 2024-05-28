Chandigarh police register four separate cases of cheating

Police have registered four cases of cheating with fraud, including online trading scam and jewellery sale fraud among others. Police have registered four cases of cheating with fraud, including online trading scam and jewellery sale fraud among others. (iStock)

In the first case, complainant Navneet Sama, resident of Dhanas, reported that in 2022, he was deceived into downloading a trading app via WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers. He was defrauded of a total amount of ₹14.7 lakh through online trading activities. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber crime police station was registered. An investigation is underway.

In the second case, Deepak Joshi of Industrial Area Phase-2 accused Nitesh Kochar, MD of M/s Ads World, of fraudulently transferring ₹10.5 lakh into his company account through RTGS for advertising hoardings at Chandigarh airport’s conveyor belts. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC was lodged at the Sector 31 police station.

In the third case, a New Delhi resident lodged a complaint against Prem Lal Middha Builders & Promoters Ltd of Sector 34 A for cheating her of ₹17.5 lakh in a flat deal. A case under Sections 406, 420, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

In the fourth case, Mohinder Singh of Sawan Jewellers, Sector 35 C, filed a complaint against Lakshay Gupta of Sector 23 D. Gupta allegedly took jewellery items for sale from Singh’s shop but neither sold the items nor returned them. A case under sections 408, 420, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station.