Chandigarh Police’s hackathon event kicks off

As part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Chandigarh Police in collaboration with Infosys is organising its 3rd Hackathon event, which kicked off on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by Ketan Bansal, SP, cyber crime, at Infosys’s office in IT Park. The main motive of the Hackathon is to create functional software, applications or utilities. It has a specific focus, which can include the programming language used, the operating system, an application, an API, or the subject and the demographic group of participants.

A total of 14 teams and 48 participants from universities including Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh University, The North Cap University, Gurugram and, IIT Jodhpur will work on various problem statements related to cyber security.