Chandigarh Police step up efforts to identify protesters who attacked cops

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2025 09:52 AM IST

The protest took a violent turn when the armed protesters forced their way through barricades; they launched an unprovoked attack on police personnel stationed at the border, injuring several cops and vandalising police vehicles

A day after four cops were hurt during a protest by members of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on the Sector 52/43 dividing road, Chandigarh Police on Wednesday stepped up efforts to identify those who attacked the cops.

Armed with swords, lathis and other weapons, the protesters, approximately 100 in number, had reached the Sector 52/43 dividing road from YPS Chowk on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Armed with swords, lathis and other weapons, the protesters, approximately 100 in number, had reached the Sector 52/43 dividing road from YPS Chowk on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Armed with swords, lathis and other weapons, the protesters, approximately 100 in number, had reached the Sector 52/43 dividing road from YPS Chowk on Tuesday. Upon arriving there, the protesters demanded to move further into Chandigarh to meet Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to press their demands.

The protest took a violent turn when the armed protesters forced their way through barricades. They launched an unprovoked attack on police personnel stationed at the border, injuring several cops and vandalising police vehicles.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said those who attacked the cops will be identified and arrested soon.

