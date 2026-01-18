Chandigarh: Police verify viral audio claiming extortion behind Sector-32 pharmacy firing

Police have started verifying a viral audio clip allegedly featuring gangster Saba Gobindgarh, who has claimed responsibility for the firing incident at Sevak Pharmacy in Sector 32. Police officials, however, said that the authenticity of the clip is yet to be established and no concrete extortion angle has been confirmed so far. Senior police officials said that while the viral audio is being examined, no evidence of extortion has surfaced so far. (HT Photo for representation)

In the recording, the speaker, purportedly Saba Gobindgarh, names the owner of Sevak Pharmacy and alleges his involvement in drug trafficking. The voice is also heard claiming that extortion demands were made earlier and issuing threats to kill the shop owner or any member of his family if they resist or approach the police.

In the audio, the alleged gangster further claims that he has a list of people in mind whom he plans to target, warning them to “be prepared” and hinting at more violence in the near future. The clip has gone viral, raising serious security concerns.

No extortion proof yet, says police

Senior police officials said that while the viral audio is being examined, no evidence of extortion has surfaced so far. “We have questioned the pharmacy owner and other shopkeepers in the area. No one has reported receiving extortion calls or messages till now. The viral audio clip has surfaced online. The victim has not personally received it,” an officer said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night around 9.50 pm at Sewak Pharmacy, Booth No. 293, Sector 32/D, where two unidentified youths arrived on a white Activa. One of them entered the shop and fired two rounds at Tanish Luthra, 23, one of the pharmacy owners, with the intention to kill him, before fleeing the spot.

One bullet hit the glass counter, while the second struck the lower portion of the counter. No one was injured in the incident.