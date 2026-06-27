Chandigarh Premier League: Nikhil’s unbeaten century powers Rock Garden Warriors to title win

Nikhil Kumar produced a breathtaking unbeaten century to inspire Rock Garden Warriors to their maiden OMAXE Chandigarh Premier League (CPL) title with a convincing 61-run victory over defending champions Chandigarh Kings in the grand finale organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Friday. Winners pose with the trophy during the award ceremony in Panchkula on Friday. (HT Photo)

Batting first, Rock Garden Warriors posted an imposing 211 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a sensational knock from Kumar, who remained unbeaten on 103 off just 54 balls. His scintillating innings was studded with eight boundaries and seven sixes, making it one of the finest performances of the tournament.

Skipper Dipender Kush chipped in with a valuable 33, while opener Aarush Bhandari scored 22. Abhishek Singh provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 16 off just five deliveries.

Chasing a daunting target of 212, Kings struggled to build momentum despite a flying start from captain Shivam Bhambri, who smashed 35 off 15 balls. Vikas Sangwan and Gaurav Gambhir scored 26 each, with Gambhir remaining unbeaten on 22, but the defending champions failed to stitch together substantial partnerships and were eventually bundled out for 150.

The Warriors’ disciplined bowling attack kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Yuvraj Singh starred with the ball, claiming four wickets for 31 runs, while Raman Bishnoi picked up two crucial scalps.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria presented the trophies to the champions and runners-up. The ceremony was attended by UTCA founder president Sanjay Tandon, UTCA president Saaransh Tandon, actor Aparshakti Khurana, and other association officials and dignitaries.