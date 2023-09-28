Chandigarh: Proclaimed offender escapes custody within three hours of being caught

A proclaimed offender wanted in a burglary case registered at the Industrial Area police station in 2017, fled the police custody while being taken to GMCH-32 for a medical exam three hours after being nabbed. He, however, was apprehended again within 24 hours. Constable Kulwinder Singh, in his complaint submitted that he produced the accused before a local court post his arrest and, along with head constable Sharanjeet Singh, took the accused to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, for a medical examination. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, of Kajheri was initially caught outside the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 around 11 am on Tuesday.

Constable Kulwinder Singh, in his complaint submitted that he produced the accused before a local court post his arrest and, along with head constable Sharanjeet Singh, took the accused to GMCH-32 for a medical examination.

“After getting his medical done, I went to collect his medical report from the doctor, while the head constable kept an eye on the accused. Around 1.20 pm, Kumar pushed the head constable to the ground before fleeing. We chased him, but he managed to escape,” the complainant said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sector 34 police station.

The accused was nabbed again within 24 hours from Kajheri.

