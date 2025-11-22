Chandigarh: PU is yet to get 49-crore grant promised by Punjab govt in 2023

Amid claims from different organisations and politicians in Punjab over the pending senate election schedule issue of the Panjab University, the Punjab government is yet to release promised ₹49 crore funds to the university. PU officials said that after initial meetings, the Punjab government had seen the drawings prepared by the university but had requested that a detailed project report be submitted for this. (HT File)

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig has confirmed that following the PU Board of Finance meeting held on October 13, 2025, another letter has been sent to the Punjab government for the funds as a reminder.

The announcement of funds was made in July 2023, when Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet minister Meet Hayer visited the university.

PU officials, including the V-C and the registrar, were also called for the press conference. This proposal was first announced after Ayush Khatkar of AAP’s student wing, then called Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), had won the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections in 2022.

On August 25, 2023, a gazette notification was issued by the Punjab government wherein a ₹48.91 crore grant was announced by the CM for construction of more hostels on campus. The Punjab government, in its budget session on March 5, 2024, had announced an initial allocation of ₹40 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. But the university didn’t get the funds.

PU officials said that after initial meetings, the Punjab government had seen the drawings prepared by the university but had requested that a detailed project report be submitted for this. While a new boys hostel is yet to come up, the Punjab government had also offered to fund the expansion of a girl’s hostel.

The hostel in question, Devi Ahilyabai Hall or Hostel Number 11, was inaugurated on August 12. Only two floors have been constructed, from the centre’s funds and the hostel houses only 60 students. The Punjab government was supposed to give funds to construct the remaining four floors with the ₹49 crore grant.

60:40 ratio not followed for maintenance grants

Punjab’s contribution to the PU’s budget is also on the lower side for the financial year 2025-26. The revised estimates for annual grant maintenance of Punjab is ₹95.92 crore while the Centre will pay ₹388.84 crore. A consultative committee of the central government had fixed the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and Punjab government for funding the deficit of PU in 1976 but it hasn’t been followed to the book since then.

Even this year for the revised estimates, the ratio comes out to 81.2:19.8. Also in 2011, Punjab froze the contribution at ₹20 crore. The central government also followed and put a ceiling at ₹176 crore in 2014-15.

Following the adoption of Punjab government’s notification to implement revised pension in accordance with the 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales, PU had also asked the Punjab government to release a one-time grant of ₹128.95 crore. PU authorities are yet to hear back from the Punjab government regarding this.

Punjab also owes PU ₹21 crore between 2014-15 to 2019-20 for payments related to the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students of Punjab. After 2020, Punjab had started direct benefit transfer (DBT) of funds to the accounts of eligible students, to be further paid to PU. However, an audit had found that students had yet to deposit funds to the tune of ₹13.5 crore to the varsity.