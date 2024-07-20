Chandigarh: PU multipurpose auditorium to be made operational by March 2025 after being under development for 15 years

Chandigarh: Panjab University (PU) is set to open its multipurpose auditorium from March 2025. The project, which has been under development for over 15 years now has been given a new deadline for opening after PU vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig visited the site in the south campus for an inspection on Wednesday. As per officials, Panjab University will be able to open the auditorium in its first phase without incurring any extra expenses (HT Photo)

The previous deadline for the project was December 2023. The project, which has been passing deadlines ever since it was inaugurated by then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2009, is heading towards completion. As per one of the officials accompanying the VC, the university is aiming to hold its next convocation at the auditorium, which once completed will be the largest university auditorium in the region.

Vig said, “The work is moving as per schedule, and we hope that the building will at least become partially operational from March 2025. The building will be opened in phases and the ground floor, and first floor will be a part of the first phase while the second floor will be a part of the second phase which we plan to open later.”

As per officials, the varsity will be able to open the auditorium in its first phase without incurring any extra expenses. Till now, over ₹80 crore has already been spent on the project, which is over four times of what was initially expected. Once completed, the university envisions it to become one of the iconic buildings of Panjab University like Gandhi Bhawan. PU is also in touch with the UT administration to run this project jointly as a facility for the tricity so that a project of this magnitude can be optimally utilised. A section 8 company will be set up to take care of this project’s operation and maintenance, so it can function as a self-sustaining unit.

Over the years, the construction work of the auditorium has remained tumultuous and many call this ‘The White Elephant’ of PU. In 2018, ₹80 lakh fine was imposed on the contractor of the auditorium for delaying the project. Even recently there were disputes regarding tenders and other roadblocks which kept the project from completion.

With a seating capacity of over 2,400, it will have a main auditorium with three small seminar halls able to accommodate 130 to 600 people. The total covered area will be 1.4 lakh sq ft and the auditorium will include a dining area, parking area, approach roads, substation, power backup, AC plant, elevators, firefighting system and CCTV cameras. It will have a VIP workshop, green rooms and rehearsal rooms as well.

As per sources, the VC has made it a priority to finish the project, which has now seen four vice chancellors take charge of the university and then leave without the project’s completion. Two inspections have been carried out in the last ten days.