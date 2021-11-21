Chandigarh: PU, PGI residents in Ward 13 want MC to share responsibility

Comprising Sectors 11, 12, 14 and 25, Chandigarh municipal corporation’s Ward No. 13 is an education hub and home to two premier institutes of the region —Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University (PU). However, those residing here rue poor infrastructure, including parks, roads and parking spaces, besides sanitation issues.

The MC is not responsible for maintaining roads or streetlights within the PGI campus in Sector 12 or PU campus in Sectors 14 and 25. Residents of these areas, who include doctors, professors and other employees, say the civic body and the two institutes often keep passing the buck, as a result of which nothing concrete happens on the ground.

“PU is maintaining the infrastructure, including roads and streetlights on the campus. But it is not sufficient. Even we vote for the councillor, and avail power and water supply from the MC. It must coordinate with PU and PGIMER to ensure basic civic amenities in these sectors,” says Ashwani Koul, a PU professor and resident of Sector 25.

“The PGI administration does not coordinate with the MC and both the authorities do not wish to be held responsible for doing the work on the ground. Roads inside the PGIMER need immediate re-carpeting while the garbage dumps need to be cleared up. But when we ask the MC officials and councillor to do the needful, they say the PGI will do it, and vice-a-versa,” says Ravinder Kumar, 46, sanitary attendant in PGIMER and resident of sector 12.

Councillor Raj Bala Malik, who represents the area, says: “The independent institutes do not even let MC vans and vehicles enter their campuses. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to give a boost to the infrastructure.”

Parking a pain in Sector 11

However, the situation is different in Sector 11, which a tony residential area of the city. Though people have access to basic facilities like clean drinking water, 24-hour electricity and public parks, residents want better parking space, recarpeting of inner lanes and more street lights.

“The roads in the sector were dug up for laying optic cables but have not been recarpeted. Garbage collection and water taxes are unnecessarily hiked. We expect the new councillor to work on providing more parking spaces, as the existing ones get occupied by people visiting the PGIMER in the neighbouring sector. In markets too, the MC must ensure that there is no encroachment by vendors,” says Diwakar Sahoonja, president, Market Welfare Association, Sector 11.

KNOW YOUR WARD

Localities: Sector 11, Sector 12, Sector 14 and Sector 25

General ward

Voters: 8,500

Key Issues

Public works hampered as MC holds less power at PU, PGIMER

Garbage dumps on empty plots, parks, roads

Parking spaces a major concern in Sector 11

LOCAL VOICES

Even in an institute like PGIMER, sanitation is a big concern. The garbage heaps invite stray cattle and dogs to the area, which are adding to our woes: Raj Kumar, 50, a resident of Sector 12

