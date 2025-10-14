Chandigarh: PU seeks ₹129cr one-time grant from Punjab for pension arrears

Following the Punjab government’s notification to implement revised pensions under the seventh University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales, Panjab University has asked the state government to release a one-time grant of ₹128.95 crore. This was discussed at the board of finance meeting on Monday, presided over by vice-chancellor Renu Vig. Nominees from the department of higher education and languages, the department of finance, the Union ministry of education, and the UGC were also present. Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that the onus for paying the pension rests with the Punjab government. (HT File)

The request stems from a notification issued by Anindita Mitra, secretary, department of higher education and languages, Punjab, in April 2025. This followed the Punjab cabinet’s decision on September 9, 2022, and a subsequent notification on September 28, 2022, under Rule 13(iii) of the department of higher education.

As per these directives, pensions will be revised notionally based on the pay scale or grade pay at which an employee retired or passed away. The revised pension will be 50% of the notional pay as of January 1, 2016, while the family pension will be 30% of the same notional pay, as announced by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The agenda initially mentioned an arrear liability of ₹ 70 crore for teaching staff. However, the board approved implementation for both teaching and non-teaching staff, bringing the total arrears liability to ₹128.95 crore.

An official said that around 2,100 staff members will benefit from the revision.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that the onus for paying the pension rests with the Punjab government. The university has written to the state requesting a one-time grant to cover arrears from January 1, 2016, to the present. Until this is released, pensions will not be increased.

A representative of the Punjab government said the proposal must be submitted through the concerned administrative department for consideration. Officials noted that it is unlikely the issue will be resolved soon, as Punjab has yet to revise pensions for its own state colleges and universities.

For the 2026–27 session, PU expects to receive ₹412.17 crore from the UGC and ₹101.68 crore from the Punjab government.