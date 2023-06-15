Chandigarh: Raids on nine cigarette shops

​A joint team conducted raids on nine Cigarette shops of the city on Wednesday regarding the violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act & Excise Act. A fine of ₹11,400 under COTPA Act and ₹29,000 under Excise Act were imposed on violators. Along with this, 56 packets of imported cigarettes worth ₹6280 and loose cigarettes worth ₹14,000 were also destroyed. A joint team conducted raids on nine Cigarette shops of the city on Wednesday regarding the violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act & Excise Act. A fine of ₹ 11,400 under COTPA Act and ₹ 29,000 under Excise Act were imposed on violators. (HT File)

A team led by the officers of the department of the health and family welfare: comprising officials of the health department, police department, excise and taxation department, department of legal metrology and food safety and drug control wing conducted a joint raid.

A total of 56 cigarette packets were seized and destroyed by the team. According to the health department such raids shall be continued in future by the permanent task force constituted by the Chandigarh administration to make the public more aware about National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) and the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and to prevent sale of illegal imported cigarettes.