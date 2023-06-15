Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Raids on nine cigarette shops

Chandigarh: Raids on nine cigarette shops

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2023 05:06 AM IST

A team led by the officers of the department of the health and family welfare: comprising officials of the health department, police department, excise and taxation department, department of legal metrology and food safety and drug control wing conducted a joint raid.

​A joint team conducted raids on nine Cigarette shops of the city on Wednesday regarding the violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act & Excise Act. A fine of 11,400 under COTPA Act and 29,000 under Excise Act were imposed on violators. Along with this, 56 packets of imported cigarettes worth 6280 and loose cigarettes worth 14,000 were also destroyed.

A joint team conducted raids on nine Cigarette shops of the city on Wednesday regarding the violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act & Excise Act. A fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,400 under COTPA Act and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,000 under Excise Act were imposed on violators. (HT File)
A joint team conducted raids on nine Cigarette shops of the city on Wednesday regarding the violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act & Excise Act. A fine of 11,400 under COTPA Act and 29,000 under Excise Act were imposed on violators. (HT File)

A team led by the officers of the department of the health and family welfare: comprising officials of the health department, police department, excise and taxation department, department of legal metrology and food safety and drug control wing conducted a joint raid.

A total of 56 cigarette packets were seized and destroyed by the team. According to the health department such raids shall be continued in future by the permanent task force constituted by the Chandigarh administration to make the public more aware about National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) and the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and to prevent sale of illegal imported cigarettes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out