Chandigarh: Ram Darbar teenager injured in knife attack

A teenager was injured in a knife attack by three local youths in Phase II, Ram Darbar, on Thursday. Dheeraj was able to provide the names of his assailants, whom he knows well, and he urged the police to take immediate legal action against them. (HT File)

Dheeraj Kumar, 19, reported the incident to the police, stating that he was standing outside his home around 2.30 pm when his friend, Harsh and he, were confronted by Vinit, LD and Bhondu, all residents of Ram Darbar.

According to Dheeraj’s statement, the three attackers surrounded him, brandishing knives and began to verbally abuse him. They then proceeded to attack him with the knives, resulting in injuries to Dheeraj. He reported that they threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene.

Dheeraj was able to provide the names of his assailants, whom he knows well, and he urged the police to take immediate legal action against them. The police have registered a case under section 118(1), 126(2), 351(2), 351(3), 3(5) of the BNS.