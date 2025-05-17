Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Rape accused let off due to lack of evidence

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 17, 2025 09:48 AM IST

The court concluded that the victim’s testimony contained significant contradictions and lacked credibility concerning the alleged incident; the court also noted the absence of medical evidence to support the claim of sexual assault by the accused

A local court on Thursday acquitted an individual, identified as Aryan, of all charges in a case involving the alleged rape and kidnapping of a minor, which was registered in 2022.

While delivering the judgment, the court highlighted several inconsistencies in the victim’s account of the events. (HT Photo)
According to the prosecution, the victim’s widowed mother reported to the police the disappearance of her 17-year-old daughter, who had studied up to Class 8. The mother stated that her daughter left home without informing anyone, prompting a request for assistance in locating her. The victim was later found in the custody of the accused, Aryan, who was subsequently arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim’s age was verified through school records.

While delivering the judgment, the court highlighted several inconsistencies in the victim’s account of the events. The court noted that both the victim and her mother stated that she willingly went with the accused on February 6, 2022. The court also pointed out discrepancies regarding the victim’s claim that the accused insisted she run away with him and stay at a hotel, as this detail was absent from her statements under Section 164 CrPC, as well as before the counsellor and the doctor. Furthermore, the victim stated before the magistrate, doctor, and counsellor that the accused had not done anything wrong to her. The court concluded that the victim’s testimony contained significant contradictions and lacked credibility concerning the alleged incident. The court also noted the absence of medical evidence to support the claim of sexual assault by the accused.

