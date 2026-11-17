The land in Dadumajra that once housed a dumping ground will be developed into a lush herbal and medicinal garden by a religious Trust, civic body officials said on Monday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria called upon the saints and the residents to join hands in safeguarding the environment . (HT Photo)

The announcement came during the launch of a city-wide plantation drive, led jointly by the Chandigarh municipal corporation, the Swami Rajeshvaranand Ji Maharaj Trust, and the Sant Samaj. The campaign aims to plant 3.50 lakh saplings across the Union Territory to build a Herbal Garden City.

Hailing the move, mayor Saurabh Joshi said turning the reclaimed site into a herbal paradise marks a key milestone in converting waste into green wealth for Chandigarh.

The joint campaign was launched with officials and spiritual leaders flagging off sapling vehicles and planting medicinal species at Sector 24-C and Dadumajra. The initiative will introduce neem, amla, bamboo and medicinal herbs across prominent locations, including Leisure Valley, Shanti Kunj, Rajendra Garden, Japanese Garden, Bamboo Valley (Sector 23) and Shivalik Garden in Manimajra.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria called upon the saints and the residents to join hands in safeguarding the environment and promoting traditional medicinal practices. He also emphasised the need to make Punjab and Chandigarh drug-free societies.

The programme witnessed the participation of hundreds of saints representing various religious sects, spiritual organisations and institutions from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states.