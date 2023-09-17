News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh recognised for its oxygen management

Chandigarh recognised for its oxygen management

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 17, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Designated officers for oxygen management in Chandigarh highlighted that during the second wave of Covid, substantial efforts were initiated after achieving top-tier management technology

The City Beautiful has been recognised as the top innovative state in India for its outstanding oxygen management, with the Government of India extending its congratulations to the UT health department for its efforts in the field.

Centre extended its congratulations to the Chandigarh health department for its efforts in the field of oxygen management. (HT File)
Centre extended its congratulations to the Chandigarh health department for its efforts in the field of oxygen management. (HT File)

The achievement has been featured in the Centre’s Coffee Table Book and other states across the country have been advised to adopt Chandigarh’s oxygen management approach.

Speaking of the feat, Dr Manjeet Singh and Dr Manpreet, the designated officers for oxygen management, highlighted that during the second wave of Covid, substantial efforts were initiated after achieving top-tier management technology.

They added that the efforts primarily revolved around optimising the operation of oxygen generator plants in both government and private hospitals. The key objectives were to ensure efficient oxygen utilisation, minimise wastage and adhere to audit-related standards, ultimately benefiting a larger number of patients with fewer oxygen resources.

“Training programmes were conducted for government and private doctors, along with paramedical and technical staff, resulting in significant benefits,” Manjeet added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out