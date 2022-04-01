Chandigarh records driest March since 2008

With no rain through the past one month, Chandigarh recorded its driest March in the last 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though western disturbances (WD) approached the city multiple times in March, their effect remained poor, leading to poor precipitation, which is expected to continue in April as well.

As per IMD records, the last time the city saw no rain in March was in 2008, while trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) was also recorded in 2010, a 100% deficit from the 34.4 mm rainfall considered normal for March.

Notably, January and February had both recorded above normal rain this year.

Speaking about why there was no rain in March, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While around five WDs affected the region, most of them were weak and their effect was felt only in the hilly areas. On the other hand, city saw pretty strong WDs in January and February, leading to surplus rainfall.”

Sweltering April on the cards

The IMD had also released its monthly outlook for April. Issued for the whole country, the outlook predicts a high probability of below-average rain in Chandigarh and nearby regions. As a result, both the minimum and maximum temperatures will remain above average.

On Thursday as well, at 37°C, the maximum temperature was 5.4 degrees above normal, but still lower than 37.8°C on March 31, 2021. 37°C is the highest day temperature so far this year, as also recorded on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature rose from 17.4°C on Wednesday to 18.6°C on Thursday, three notches above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 19°C.