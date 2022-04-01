Chandigarh records driest March since 2008
With no rain through the past one month, Chandigarh recorded its driest March in the last 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Though western disturbances (WD) approached the city multiple times in March, their effect remained poor, leading to poor precipitation, which is expected to continue in April as well.
As per IMD records, the last time the city saw no rain in March was in 2008, while trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) was also recorded in 2010, a 100% deficit from the 34.4 mm rainfall considered normal for March.
Notably, January and February had both recorded above normal rain this year.
Speaking about why there was no rain in March, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While around five WDs affected the region, most of them were weak and their effect was felt only in the hilly areas. On the other hand, city saw pretty strong WDs in January and February, leading to surplus rainfall.”
Sweltering April on the cards
The IMD had also released its monthly outlook for April. Issued for the whole country, the outlook predicts a high probability of below-average rain in Chandigarh and nearby regions. As a result, both the minimum and maximum temperatures will remain above average.
On Thursday as well, at 37°C, the maximum temperature was 5.4 degrees above normal, but still lower than 37.8°C on March 31, 2021. 37°C is the highest day temperature so far this year, as also recorded on Wednesday.
The minimum temperature rose from 17.4°C on Wednesday to 18.6°C on Thursday, three notches above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 19°C.
-
Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday. A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative's house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday. When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.
-
Vivek Sheel Soni is new Mohali SSP
Vivek Sheel Soni was appointed as the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali, following a reshuffle by the Punjab government on Thursday. A 2011-batch IPS officer, Soni has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and now has been posted as the Gurdaspur SSP. Prior to his posting in Mohali, Soni was the Rupnagar SSP after also having served as the Sangrur SSP.
-
Chandigarh: Brace for more price pain as taxi, auto fares go up
A day after the UT administration notified the water tariff hike, it also increased the charges for using taxi and auto services in the city. The revised fares are classified based on whether the taxis and autos ply within the city or out of station. The rates for taxi travel within Chandigarh have never been increased since 2013, while the long-distance fares were last revised in 2015.
-
Chandigarh tricity sees 99% dip in Covid-19 cases since January
As March came to a close on Thursday, the tricity saw its monthly Covid-19 infections and deaths drop by 99% as compared to January, when the third wave caused the cases to spike to an all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The tricity had recorded a whopping 59,273 cases in January during the third peak – the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
-
Kharar man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body in canal
Police have arrested a Kharar resident for murdering her husband, Charanjit's wife and dumping The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh's body in a canal near Morinda after she caught him having an extra-marital affair. The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh, had gone missing on March 9. She lived with her husband, Charanjit, and a one-year-old son in a rented accommodation at Eco Floors 1 Society, Kharar. Police have deployed divers in the canal to locate the victim's body.
