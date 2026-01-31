Chandigarh: Relief in sight for Baltana commuters as RUB project finally moves forward

In a major relief to residents of Baltana and nearby areas who end up navigating massive traffic snarls at the Raipur Kalan-Baltana railway crossing on a daily basis, the project to construct a railway underbridge (RUB) has finally moved forward, with the Northern Railways inviting e-bids for it. The official said the project is likely to be completed within nine months. (HT Photo for representation)

First proposed in 2021, the project has been delayed by nearly seven years due to land acquisition and funding issues.

The bidding will start on February 13. A senior UT official confirmed, “The funds have been approved and the railways has already floated tenders. We expect the work to be allotted in February itself, and construction to kick off in March.” The official said the project is likely to be completed within nine months.

No rail traffic disruption

As per information, the RUB, falling on the Ambala-Chandigarh section, will be executed using the “normal pushing technique”, also known as the “box jacking method”, – a trenchless construction process which won’t disrupt rail traffic.

Once completed, the RUB is expected to ease commuting for residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh; Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali; and Panchkula, all of which face frequent traffic snarls at the busy level crossing.

The land acquisition process, which was one of the main reasons behind the delay, has been completed and the acquired five kanal and 19 marlas will be handed over to the engineering department for further process. In November last year, Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had approved 50% of the UT’s share towards the ₹12.81-crore project, a joint venture between the Railways and the UT administration.

Cost escalation over the years

When the project was first sanctioned in 2021-22, the cost was estimated to be ₹7.99 crore – UT’s share ₹4 crore and Railways’ share ₹3.99 crore. But the work remained stalled due to land acquisition delays and the UT’s failure to deposit funds, which caused the project cost to escalate to ₹12.81 crore. In light of the revised estimate, Railway authorities requested the UT administration to deposit 50% of the updated cost, amounting to ₹6.4 crore as its share in the project.