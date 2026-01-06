Chandigarh resident’s car sold without consent, one booked

A Sector 40-D resident has alleged that his car, which he had given on rent to an acquaintance, was dishonestly sold without his consent. Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 316 of BNS at the Sector-11 police station. (HT)

The complainant, Nikhil Bhardwaj, stated he runs coaching classes related to banking and stock market studies from Sector 75, Mohali.

According to the complaint, Bhardwaj came in contact with transporter Mahesh, a resident of Sector 46, Chandigarh, at whose residence he met Harwinder Singh Sandhu, who claimed to be engaged in car rental work. Over time, Bhardwaj rented out vehicles to Harwinder on several occasions and received full payments, leading to a relationship of trust.

On June 26, 2025, Harwinder allegedly contacted Bhardwaj seeking a Maruti Brezza on rent. As per the agreement, the white Brezza car was handed over for a period of 20 days for ₹42,000. Harwinder informed Bhardwaj that his brother-in-law, Manjinder Singh alias Nattu, would collect the vehicle, and the car was handed over accordingly. Copies of the chat conversations were also submitted to the police.

However, on July 12, 2025, the GPS system of the vehicle reportedly became unreachable. The last recorded location was NH-10 near Madina Kosra in Rohtak, Haryana, while earlier location data showed the vehicle remained in Jatola village, Sonipat, for nearly 10 days.

When Bhardwaj contacted Harwinder regarding the vehicle and payment, he was allegedly given evasive replies and told that the car had met with a minor accident. Soon after, Harwinder allegedly switched off his phone and stopped responding. Neither the car nor the agreed rental amount was returned.

The complainant further claimed that he later came to know that Harwinder Singh Sandhu and Manjinder Singh had allegedly disposed of or sold the vehicle illegally. He also stated that an FIR has already been registered against the duo at Zirakpur police station in a similar case involving rented vehicles being sold, and that both accused are currently lodged in jail.

