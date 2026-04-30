Chandigarh: Rights panel seeks report on ‘apathy’ towards poor with special needs

The Punjab State & Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of an HT report published on April 23, highlighting that the UT administration is giving second-class treatment to mentally ill and intellectually disabled persons from the economically weaker section (EWS) at a small Group Home facility in Sector 15. A detailed report on the matter has been asked a week before the next date of hearing scheduled for May 25. (HT File)

The commission has directed the secretary, social welfare women and child development, Chandigarh administration, to submit a detailed report on the matter a week before the next date of hearing scheduled for May 25.

In a press release, the commission, under the chairmanship of justice Sant Prakash, comprising justice Gurbir Singh and justice Jitender Singh Shunty as members, stated that it pursued the news report titled ‘No professional staff, activities for poor with special needs’.

The commission said that in spite of having an operational Group Home facility in Sector 31, denying admission to EWS persons with disability frustrates the very purpose of its creation. “Being selective in giving admissions and care for EWS persons with disability is a clear violation of their human rights,” the commission said.