 Chandigarh: RK Saboo’s autobiography released by former chief justice SS Sodhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: RK Saboo’s autobiography released by former chief justice SS Sodhi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 12, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Sri Lankan industrialist KR Ravindran, the past president of Rotary International, has written the foreword to “My Life’s Journey: A Personal Memoir,” the autobiography of Rajendra K Saboo, the Chandigarh-based philanthropist

“My Life’s Journey: A Personal Memoir,” the autobiography of city-based philanthropist and former world president of Rotary International, Rajendra K Saboo, who turned 90 on Sunday, was released by the former chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, SS Sodhi, to mark the occasion.

Saboo, who hails from Calcutta, shifted to Chandigarh in 1960, and set up the needle factory in collaboration with Germans, and has contributed to the city’s growth since then. (HT Photo)
Saboo, who hails from Calcutta, shifted to Chandigarh in 1960, and set up the needle factory in collaboration with Germans, and has contributed to the city’s growth since then. (HT Photo)

Sri Lankan industrialist KR Ravindran, a close confidant and past president of Rotary International, has written the book’s foreword. He said, “It is not merely a book, but an odyssey of a man who has devoted his life to the principal of not just doing good, but being good as well.”

Conferred with Padma Shri in 2006 by President of India Dr Abdul Kalam, Saboo has been honoured by various organisations, including Honoris Causa, by a few universities.

Saboo, who hails from Calcutta, shifted to Chandigarh in 1960. He set up the needle factory in collaboration with Germans, and has contributed to the city’s growth since then. He also provided the city with its first funeral van, the first sarai for attendants at PGIMER, a blood bank, the international schools museum, and the status of Rotary Peace City to Chandigarh.

Under him, Rotarians here have set up various projects, including a lepers colony and free heart surgery for needy children, besides leading medical missions to the African continent and Indian tribal areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: RK Saboo’s autobiography released by former chief justice SS Sodhi
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On