Chandigarh: RK Saboo’s autobiography released by former chief justice SS Sodhi

“My Life’s Journey: A Personal Memoir,” the autobiography of city-based philanthropist and former world president of Rotary International, Rajendra K Saboo, who turned 90 on Sunday, was released by the former chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, SS Sodhi, to mark the occasion. Saboo, who hails from Calcutta, shifted to Chandigarh in 1960, and set up the needle factory in collaboration with Germans, and has contributed to the city’s growth since then. (HT Photo)

Sri Lankan industrialist KR Ravindran, a close confidant and past president of Rotary International, has written the book’s foreword. He said, “It is not merely a book, but an odyssey of a man who has devoted his life to the principal of not just doing good, but being good as well.”

Conferred with Padma Shri in 2006 by President of India Dr Abdul Kalam, Saboo has been honoured by various organisations, including Honoris Causa, by a few universities.

Saboo, who hails from Calcutta, shifted to Chandigarh in 1960. He set up the needle factory in collaboration with Germans, and has contributed to the city’s growth since then. He also provided the city with its first funeral van, the first sarai for attendants at PGIMER, a blood bank, the international schools museum, and the status of Rotary Peace City to Chandigarh.

Under him, Rotarians here have set up various projects, including a lepers colony and free heart surgery for needy children, besides leading medical missions to the African continent and Indian tribal areas.