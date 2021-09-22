Chandigarh road accident: Woman dies after being hit by MC truck

A woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, a day after her scooter was hit by a municipal corporation garbage pick-up truck.

The deceased has been identified as Kajal, 28, a resident of Maloya Colony, Chandigarh.

A case has been registered against the driver of the truck, Satwant Singh, 34, a resident of Chunni Kala village in Fatehgarh Sahib under Sections 279, 338 and 304A of Indian Penal Code at Maloya police station.

The deceased’s husband, Bunty, 33, told the police that he works as a private security guard and he and Kajal were going to Sector 22 in their scooter on Monday. He said that as he took a right turn from Sector 25/38 lightpoint, the truck, that was on his left, tried to cross and hit his scooter. Owing to the collision, Bunty and Kajal fell on the road and Kajal sustained injuries to her head, face and nose.

After the accident, the driver of truck apologised to Bunty and admitted that the accident was a result of his mistake. Kajal was rushed to PGIMER in an autorickshaw where she died during treatment.

Biker hit by SUV succumbs

A Dadumajra Colony resident succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, a day after his bike was hit by an SUV.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal, 28.

In his complaint to the police, Akash, 23, Vishal’s younger brother, said that at around 12.30am, Vishal was on his motorcycle and he was following him on his motorcycle.

He said that as Vishal was crossing the Sector 25/38 lightpoint, a Scorpio coming from the Dhanas side jumped the red light and hit his brother.

Vishal’s motorcycle got stuck in the vehicle and he was dragged along with the motorcycle for few metres. The SUV’s driver stopped at a distance and pulled out Vishal before driving off.

Vishal lost consciousness and was rushed to PGIMER by a police control room vehicle, as a passerby had called the police. Based on Akash’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station and later added section 304A of IPC to the FIR after Vishal died.