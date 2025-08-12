Chandigarh: Sector 45 resident attacked with sticks, stabbed

A 25-year-old delivery boy from Burail sustained multiple stab wounds and other injuries after being attacked by a group of men armed with sticks, iron pipes, and a knife-like weapon near Dev Samaj Girls College, Sector 45, late on Saturday night, said police on Monday. Police said the victim, who could identify all the attackers, was rushed to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where his statement was recorded. (File)

The victim, Amanpreet Singh, of Burail, Sector 45, told the police that the incident occurred around midnight following a heated argument over the phone between his friend Salim and Lakshay, a Sector 44 resident. Amanpreet said that he intervened to calm the situation but later received a call from one Ritvik, alias Billa, who called him near the college to “explain matter”.

Amanpreet went there with his friends Shivam, Salim, and Asit. Ritvik allegedly arrived in a silver Hyundai i20 with his friends Arman and Aman Chauhan, while another accused, Harsh Pandit, came in a black Thar with several others.

The group allegedly surrounded Amanpreet and assaulted him with sticks, kicks, punches and iron pipes. During the assault, Ritvik allegedly chased him with a knife-like weapon, threatening to kill him and stabbed him multiple times on his waist and hip. Hearing his cries, the attackers fled the scene in their vehicles.

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), 191(2), 191(3), 190, and 351(2) of the BNS was registered against Ritvik, Arman, Aman Chauhan, Harsh Pandit, and 4–5 unidentified accomplices at Sector 34 police station.