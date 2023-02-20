Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Sector-9 bar found serving liquor sans licence

Chandigarh: Sector-9 bar found serving liquor sans licence

Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:41 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Chandigarh excise department raided Cowboy Rodeo Cafe Lounge and Bar in Sector 9 and found it serving alcohol to customers without a permit

Chandigarh Police arrested a staffer of the bar after being alerted by the excise department. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested a staffer of Cowboy Rodeo Cafe Lounge and Bar in Sector 9 after the establishment was found selling liquor without a valid licence.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the excise department raided the bar and found it serving alcohol to customers without a permit. The team alerted police and confiscated 225 bottles of wine. Subsequently, police arrested a bar staffer, Gravit Aneja, 24, of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector-3 police station. The accused was later bailed out.

The department has urged all restaurants and establishments serving liquor to ensure necessary permissions and licences to avoid any legal action.

