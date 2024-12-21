Chandigarh set to be nation’s sports hub: Gulab Chand Kataria

Online sports portal launched for streamlining sporting initiatives UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria met with the representatives of various sports associations from Chandigarh was held on Friday. (HT File)

A meeting under the chairmanship of the UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, with the representatives of various sports associations from Chandigarh was held on Friday. The meeting aimed at strengthening the sports landscape in the city by focusing on infrastructure development, promoting consistent sporting events, and addressing the challenges faced by athletes.

Administrator Kataria listened attentively to the suggestions, concerns, and challenges raised by the sports associations, emphasising his commitment to ensuring that the existing facilities and opportunities are fully utilised for the development of sports in Chandigarh.

Speaking at the gathering, Kataria shared his vision, asserting that the city has the potential to evolve into a prominent sports hub in India. “Chandigarh has the necessary infrastructure and facilities. However, to truly excel, we need to maximise their utilisation,” he said. He also emphasised the importance of hosting consistent sporting events to provide a platform for athletes to develop and refine their skills.

In a bid to elevate Chandigarh’s sporting profile, Kataria requested the associations to prepare a yearly calendar for organising national competitions, enabling athletes to compete regularly and enhance their abilities for international competitions, including the Olympics. “Regular events will help sharpen the skills of athletes and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents on a national stage,” he said.

The administrator also stressed that building a strong sports culture in the city could play a significant role in curbing drug abuse among youth. He remarked, “Developing sports as a viable career option can divert the energy of youth toward a positive direction and deter them from falling into harmful habits like drug abuse.”

Online sports portal launched

During the meeting, Kataria launched a new online portal for the membership of various sports complexes of sports department. This portal will simplify the procedure for obtaining membership of the complexes in Chandigarh with minimal human interface. This digital platform will save time for individuals by eliminating the need for multiple office visits, such as fee payments or membership card collection. It will significantly reduce administrative hassle, enabling citizens to gain quick access to our sporting facilities. Managers/coaches at various facilities can check the credentials of the players/citizens visiting the complex by simply scanning a QR code on the membership card. Fee payment for obtaining membership of sports complexes can now be made through digital modes such as UPI, net banking, debit card, etc.