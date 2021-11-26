Chandigarh: Show-cause notice to 82 sanitation workers found absent from duty

Taking a serious note of irresponsible behaviour towards their jobs, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday issued show-cause notices to 82 safaikarmacharis for being absent from duty.

A day before, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra had warned all chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors to remain in field during the morning shift (starting 7am) and the afternoon shift (starting 3pm) besides ensuring proper attendance of the safaikarmacharis, along with proper cleaning of their respective areas.

The commissioner had directed the inspectors to submit a daily report of absent employees and a pictorial report of the cleaning of their respective area.

On Thursday, during the attendance time, 82 safaikarmacharis were found absent from their duty, including eight regular safaikarmachari, 14 daily wagers and 60 safaikarmacharis from outsourced firms (Three from RR Enterprises and 57 from Eagle Eye Security & House Keeping Services).

The regular employees as well as daily wagers have been issued show-cause notices for being absent from duty while the firms have been served notice for taking action against their employees found absent on Thursday as per the conditions of agreement and intimate the Chandigarh MC about the action taken.

It may be noted here that in the recently released report of Swachh Survekshan 2021, Chandigarh’s rank dropped from eight to 16 among 48 cities with population above 10 lakh. The overall score also dipped from 83% to 71%, leading to the repatriation of medical officer of health Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring to Punjab over his poor performance.

Following this, the UT adviser has fixed the responsibilities of various departments and will hold fortnightly review meetings to ensure an improvement in rankings during the Swachh Survekshan 2022.