Chandigarh: SIR in Mohali from June 25; BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mohali will be carried out in a transparent, systematic and time-bound manner, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said today. Training for BLOs and other officials will be conducted between June 15 and June 24. (HT File)

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) notification for a statewide special revision of voter lists, the district administration has begun preparations for the exercise aimed at ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of electoral rolls.

Mittal said booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification from June 25 to July 24, 2026, during which voters will be assisted in filling and submitting the prescribed forms. To carry out the exercise, the district has deployed 838 BLOs, 83 supervisors, three electoral registration officers and six assistant electoral registration officers.

Training for BLOs and other officials will be conducted between June 15 and June 24.

Highlighting the objective of the revision, Mittal said the exercise is intended to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral rolls while ineligible entries are removed. She warned that holding voter registration in more than one place is an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to one year.

The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as January 1, 2003. Draft electoral rolls will be published on July 31, with claims and objections accepted until August 30. Their disposal will continue until September 28, while the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1, 2026.

Mittal said 65.74% mapping has already been completed as part of pre-revision work, adding that BLOs may visit households up to three times if necessary. She clarified that Aadhaar will be accepted only as identity proof, not proof of citizenship, and urged political parties to appoint booth level agents. Voters can seek assistance through the toll-free helpline 1950.