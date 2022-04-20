Chandigarh Smart City Limited awarded for open data sharing
Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has been selected “best performer” for an open data week event which was conducted in January 2022 by Smart Cities Mission.
Kunal Kumar, joint secretary-cum-mission director, Smart Cities Mission, felicitated Anindita Mitra, CEO, CSCL, and the Chandigarh open data team at Smart Cities Smart Urbanisation Conference in Surat on Tuesday.
Mitra said that open data is machine readable data that anyone can access, use and share and the aim of the event was to engage cities in uploading and updating their data sets which will be make available in open form and anyone may use that for analysis purpose and provide feedback or suggestions to improve the issues faced in selected sector .
She added that data analytics leads to effective decision making in sectors like health, sports, education, social welfare and transport.
94 real estate projects stuck for want of Occupancy Certificates in Dronagiri
Ninety four real estate projects have been stuck for want of occupancy certificates in Dronagiri node of Navi Mumbai due to the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The post-facto clearance provision was stayed by Bombay High Court in May last year following a writ petition filed by NGO Vanashakti. The stay is in force till May 6 this year.
PU depts asked to hold online classes for Afghan students
The departments of Panjab University have been asked to conduct all academic activities for Afghan students who are stuck in their home country in online mode. The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by a varsity panel which included dean international students, Deepti Gupta, which has been approved by the dean university instruction. The decision was taken after the Afghan students informed them about the delay in receiving their visas.
Chandigarh MC to set up city’s first plastic waste processing plant
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to set up a plastic waste processing plant in the city. To decide the model and learn from experience of other cities, a high-level MC team led by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra is visiting different places which already have plastic processing plants. The team on Tuesday visited one of such facility in Surat and on Wednesday, it is due to visit Ahmedabad.
Police arrest two contract killers in murder of 25-year-old man in Thane
A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives over property issues in Shil-Daighar area of Thane. The deceased was identified as Mangesh Patil of Walkan village, Thane. During questioning and checking his location, police found two persons interacting with him. Police nabbed the two accused identified as Pravin Jagtap, 26, and Rahul Suryavamshi, 25. The two contract killers have been booked under IPC Section 302.
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
