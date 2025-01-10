Chandigarh squad wins 14 medals in 67th National Shooting Championship

Chandigarh won a total of 14 medals in rifle and pistol events, and finished overall eighth in the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) played at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi from December 12 to January 5. Chandigarh shooting squad in a jubilant mood after winning medals in the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions. (HT Photo)

The team finished fifth in the medal tally in a pistol event (open) played during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Haryana won the overall top position, including the medal tally, in the pistol event (open) stamping their authority in the tournament.

As many as 23 teams were competing in the championship. The participating teams included the Indian Army, ITBP, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and CISF among others. For Chandigarh, Babu Ram won two gold medals, Col ADS Gill (retd) won one gold medal, one gold medal was won by Suman, and one gold medal was clinched by Saiyam (junior) among others.

The rifle events were conducted at Bhopal, where the Chandigarh team won a silver medal in the 50m “prone three positions” event. The trio of Vidushi Rawat, Mahit Sandhu and Geet Godara were part of the team, which bagged a silver in Bhopal. Chandigarh’s three shooters Vidushi Rawat, Mahit Sandhu and Geet Godara have also qualified for the Indian shooting team trials. Maharashtra won gold and Haryana won bronze medal in this category.

Babu Ram won a gold medal in 10m and 50m free pistol in the master category and Akashdeep Singh Gill won a gold medal in 25m standard pistol in the senior master category.

Suman won a gold medal in the master women’s category in the 50m free pistol and a silver medal in the 10m master women. Saiyam won the individual gold medal in the 50m free pistol women’s and junior women’s events. She also won an individual silver medal in the 10m pistol event.

According to the Chandigarh Rifle Association, Chandigarh shooters will now be representing the UT in the upcoming 38th National Games to be held in Dehradun from January 28.